Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pirelli & C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS PLLIF remained flat at $$5.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. Pirelli & C. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $5.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers automotive products under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle products under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

