Pirl 1-Day Volume Tops $30.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Pirl coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirl has a total market cap of $323,480.61 and approximately $30.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirl has traded 38.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,659.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,706.63 or 0.04951849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.30 or 0.00467086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $878.96 or 0.01608077 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $425.66 or 0.00778759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.05 or 0.00512358 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00062128 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $232.92 or 0.00426132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004229 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

