Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Trading 8.2% Higher

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.26. 79,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,684,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sidoti cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.78 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBI. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 12,402.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 133,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 132,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

