Pivot Token (PVT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $660,257.00

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $660,257.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pivot Token Profile

PVT is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

