PIXEL Trading 43.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $62.66 million and approximately $149.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 43.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,933.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $887.43 or 0.01615465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.63 or 0.00527229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00063541 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003709 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

