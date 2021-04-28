Pizza 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,312.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 28th. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $4,312.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pizza has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Pizza coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.45 or 0.00194571 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.