PJT Partners Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

PJT stock opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. Research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

