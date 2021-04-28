PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%.
NYSE PJT traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $77.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,007. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.66. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.90.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 8.30%.
PJT Partners Company Profile
PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.
