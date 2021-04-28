PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%.

NYSE PJT traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $77.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,007. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.66. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 8.30%.

PJT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

