Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

PLNT has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,215.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TSG6 Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $1,015,800,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,597,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,518,000 after purchasing an additional 280,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,597,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,518,000 after purchasing an additional 280,726 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,135,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

