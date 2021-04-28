Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.
PLNT has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.
Shares of PLNT stock opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,215.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.
In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TSG6 Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $1,015,800,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,597,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,518,000 after purchasing an additional 280,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,597,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,518,000 after purchasing an additional 280,726 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,135,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
