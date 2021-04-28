Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $164,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,589.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

