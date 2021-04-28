Playcent (PCNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.52 Million

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Playcent coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001847 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Playcent has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Playcent has a market cap of $11.52 million and approximately $697,301.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00065824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $476.17 or 0.00866815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00065730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00096199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.14 or 0.08202907 BTC.

Playcent is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,353,284 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

