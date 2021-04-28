Playkey (PKT) Trading Down 33.5% Over Last 7 Days

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last week, Playkey has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Playkey has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $102,997.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00065836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00020126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.87 or 0.00838164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00065632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00096321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,398.26 or 0.08033788 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

