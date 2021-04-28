Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Sells $94,170.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,504.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ronnie Darroch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Ronnie Darroch sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $161,960.00.

Plexus stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.50. 101,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,314. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.61. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $96.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Plexus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

