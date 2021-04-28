PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.327 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

PNM Resources has raised its dividend payment by 26.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PNM Resources has a payout ratio of 56.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

NYSE PNM opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $50.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $359.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.86 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNM shares. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

