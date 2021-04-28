POA (POA) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last week, POA has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. POA has a market cap of $22.90 million and $736,604.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 287,052,091 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
