Polaris (NYSE:PII) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.12.

NYSE PII traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,122. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 422.61 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris has a twelve month low of $62.09 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $3,318,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,765.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management lifted its position in Polaris by 11.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 39,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. EQIS Capital Management raised its stake in Polaris by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. EQIS Capital Management now owns 36,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 20,476 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Rohs Williams & Donohoe bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Janus Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 1,529,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,369,000 after acquiring an additional 495,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $1,031,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

