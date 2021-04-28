Polaris (NYSE:PII) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.12.
NYSE PII traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,122. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 422.61 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris has a twelve month low of $62.09 and a twelve month high of $147.73.
In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $3,318,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,765.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management lifted its position in Polaris by 11.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 39,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. EQIS Capital Management raised its stake in Polaris by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. EQIS Capital Management now owns 36,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 20,476 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Rohs Williams & Donohoe bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Janus Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 1,529,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,369,000 after acquiring an additional 495,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $1,031,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
