Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PII. Truist boosted their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.71.

PII opened at $143.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 434.09 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 1 year low of $62.09 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,258,436.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $3,318,794.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 445.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

