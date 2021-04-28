Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Truist Securities

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.
PII has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.
Shares of PII stock traded down $5.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.72. 24,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 416.18 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 1 year low of $62.09 and a 1 year high of $147.73.
In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $67,572,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,897,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Polaris by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,147,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 278,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,525,000 after buying an additional 209,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.