Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Truist Securities

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.

PII has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Shares of PII stock traded down $5.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.72. 24,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 416.18 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 1 year low of $62.09 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $67,572,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,897,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Polaris by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,147,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 278,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,525,000 after buying an additional 209,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

