Polaris (NYSE:PII) Trading Down 4.1%

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $136.89 and last traded at $137.43. 18,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 822,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

Get Polaris alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.04 and a 200-day moving average of $112.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.09 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Polaris’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $1,030,204.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,524.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,324,000 after acquiring an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,572,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Polaris by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 498,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.