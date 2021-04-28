Polkastarter (POLS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $35.53 Million

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. Polkastarter has a market capitalization of $193.55 million and approximately $35.53 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkastarter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00005543 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Polkastarter has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00065836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00020126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.87 or 0.00838164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00065632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00096321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,398.26 or 0.08033788 BTC.

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter (POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,776,500 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

