PolypuX (PUX) Price Hits $0.0205 on Major Exchanges

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded up 26.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, PolypuX has traded up 17% against the dollar. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $818,559.56 and $76,981.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolypuX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00061322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00272941 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $567.18 or 0.01032177 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00026103 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.21 or 0.00722852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,782.24 or 0.99694321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

