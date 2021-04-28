PolySwarm (NCT) Price Tops $0.0103

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $15.96 million and approximately $50,581.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00065883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00020069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $460.79 or 0.00841685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00066053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00096339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,428.05 or 0.08088331 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

NCT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

