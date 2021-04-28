Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Trading Down 0.2%

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 120,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 235,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pontem stock. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

About Pontem (NYSE:PNTM)

Pontem Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

