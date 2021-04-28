Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.750-12.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $358.25.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $421.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pool has a one year low of $207.00 and a one year high of $426.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

