Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.86.

BPOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.64 and a 200 day moving average of $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.24. Popular has a 52-week low of $31.33 and a 52-week high of $75.28.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $616.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Popular will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In other news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Popular by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,975,000 after purchasing an additional 738,338 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 3,729.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,216 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Popular by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,296,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,314,000 after acquiring an additional 310,314 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,760 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,045,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

