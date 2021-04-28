Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Down 95.9% in April

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the March 31st total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of POAHY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,110. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POAHY. HSBC cut shares of Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

