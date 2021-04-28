Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

Portland General Electric has increased its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years.

NYSE POR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.61. 463,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,125. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

