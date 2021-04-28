Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $63.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $126.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSTL opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $253.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.78 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

