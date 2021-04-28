PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

PCH stock opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 1.34. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $165,499.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,435,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,419,000 after acquiring an additional 81,310 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,499,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after buying an additional 998,147 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

