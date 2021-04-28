PowerFleet (PWFL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect PowerFleet to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.36 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. On average, analysts expect PowerFleet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Shares of PWFL opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.21 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.