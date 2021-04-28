PowerFleet (PWFL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect PowerFleet to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.36 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. On average, analysts expect PowerFleet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of PWFL opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.21 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $9.55.
PowerFleet Company Profile
PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.
