PowerPool Market Capitalization Achieves $61.13 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $61.13 million and $4.34 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for $2.64 or 0.00004828 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00066054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00065552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.14 or 0.00829569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00096618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,332.76 or 0.07914517 BTC.

About PowerPool

CVP is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,128,598 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.