PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%.

PPD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.20. 2,860,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 308.33. PPD has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $46.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27.

Get PPD alerts:

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $871,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,459,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 21,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $820,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846 over the last ninety days.

Several research analysts have commented on PPD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price target on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PPD in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.