PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 128,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,388,604 shares.The stock last traded at $46.26 and had previously closed at $46.28.

The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on PPD shares. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,139,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPD by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 308.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27.

About PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

