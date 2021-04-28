PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered PPD to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 target price on shares of PPD in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Get PPD alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PPD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.22. The stock had a trading volume of 187,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,604. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.40. PPD has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of PPD stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of PPD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in PPD by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPD by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PPD by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PPD in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in PPD in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.