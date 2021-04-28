PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Hits New 1-Year High at $167.64

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $167.64 and last traded at $167.30, with a volume of 3803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.19.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $873.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

