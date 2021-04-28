PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PRAH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.09. 772,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,485. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRAH shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.63.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

