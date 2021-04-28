PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.75

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.75 and traded as low as C$12.75. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$12.95, with a volume of 602,414 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.34.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$47.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 136.87%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

