Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust PLC (LON:PMGR) Announces GBX 1.75 Dividend

Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust PLC (LON:PMGR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PMGR traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 173.90 ($2.27). 14,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,361. Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 206 ($2.69). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 165.69.

In related news, insider Melville Trimble acquired 4,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £7,499.89 ($9,798.65).

