Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.03

Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.03 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31). Premier Oil shares last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.29), with a volume of 40,864,783 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.31) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 36.20 ($0.47).

The firm has a market capitalization of £207.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

