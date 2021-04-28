Primecoin Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and $2.01 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,024,705 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

