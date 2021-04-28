Primerica (PRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Primerica to post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Primerica to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRI opened at $161.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $163.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRI. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.29.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

