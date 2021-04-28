Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $455 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.96 million.

Primo Water stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Primo Water from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.07.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $1,553,013.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 329,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,605,126. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.