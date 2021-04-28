Primoris Services (PRIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Primoris Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.