Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.77. 19,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,775. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

In other news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

