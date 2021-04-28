Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) PT Raised to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

PFG stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.18. 10,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $64.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.90.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group now owns 56,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 21,474 shares during the period. Banced Corp boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Banced Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 93,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets now owns 22,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Company grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 33,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

