Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $64.86 and last traded at $64.06, with a volume of 6014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.90.

The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

In related news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 238.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 24,195 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

