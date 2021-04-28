Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 35,247 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 180.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 35,247 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $136.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.80. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.42 and a 1 year high of $137.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,826 shares of company stock worth $7,123,380 in the last quarter.

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.84.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.