Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 36,044 Shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.42% of Arcimoto worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FUV. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,167,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcimoto by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 160,916 shares during the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 1st quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FUV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Aegis increased their target price on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Arcimoto stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. Arcimoto, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The company has a market cap of $397.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 2.92.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

