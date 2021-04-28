Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 8,327 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 129.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,909,716,000 after purchasing an additional 125,827 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Humana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after acquiring an additional 656,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $601,429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,958,000 after acquiring an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.38.

Shares of HUM opened at $448.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.46 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.67%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.