Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,949 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 44,498 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 7.85% of ConocoPhillips worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.40, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.